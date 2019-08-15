Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparison side by side

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 35.77 N/A -2.21 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 181.29% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.