Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Contrasting side by side

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 41.10 N/A -2.21 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 81.20 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, MyoKardia Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 144.80%. Competitively the average price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, which is potential 70.85% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.