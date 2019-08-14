Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparing side by side

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 35.21 N/A -2.21 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival Merus N.V. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Merus N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 185.71% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Competitively the consensus price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 35.83% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Merus N.V.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.