Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparison side by side

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.08 N/A -2.21 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

12.9 and 12.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. Its rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 171.74% and an $20 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 51.2% respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.