Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Contrasting side by side

Since Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 34.41 N/A -2.21 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 940.63 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

12.9 and 12.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 192.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 35.3%. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.