Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Contrasting side by side

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.13 N/A -2.21 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 24.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 12.9. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 171.00% upside potential. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $45.2 average target price and a 172.29% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Insmed Incorporated looks more robust than Arcus Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.