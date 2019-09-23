Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

Since Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.20 N/A -2.21 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.93 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 12.9. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,303.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 10.9% respectively. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Heat Biologics Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.