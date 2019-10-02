Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparing side by side

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 312,978,986.40% -22.7% -19.5% Heat Biologics Inc. 5,955,653,289.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 169.28% at a $22 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,549.48% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.