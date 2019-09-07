Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparing side by side

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 162.81% and an $20 consensus price target. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 100.50% and its consensus price target is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcus Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 0% respectively. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.