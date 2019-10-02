Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 314,534,161.49% -22.7% -19.5% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,679,640,718.56% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a 155.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.