Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparison side by side

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 32.40 N/A -2.21 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 210.56% at a $20 average price target. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 721.92% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.