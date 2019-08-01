Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 10.07 N/A -2.17 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Risk & Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a 2.21 beta, while its volatility is 121.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.69 which is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, with potential upside of 10.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.