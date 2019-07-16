Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.69 N/A -2.17 0.00 Galapagos NV 112 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Galapagos NV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Galapagos NV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, with potential upside of 65.75%. Competitively the consensus target price of Galapagos NV is $146.6, which is potential -14.70% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 15.7% and 16.78% respectively. 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galapagos NV.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats Galapagos NV.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.