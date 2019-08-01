Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 10.07 N/A -2.17 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 115.21 N/A -2.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 2.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 121.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. BioPharmX Corporation on the other hand, has -0.04 beta which makes it 104.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a consensus price target of $15, and a 10.21% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.