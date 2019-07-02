Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 7.03 N/A -2.17 0.00 Alkermes plc 30 3.28 N/A -1.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Alkermes plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Alkermes plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is 2.21 and it happens to be 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alkermes plc’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Alkermes plc is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83

$15 is Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 57.89%. Competitively Alkermes plc has a consensus price target of $30.25, with potential upside of 32.39%. The results provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.9% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.