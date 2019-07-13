Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Comparison side by side

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.71 N/A -2.17 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.79 N/A 2.29 72.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 2.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 121.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.54 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s upside potential is 65.38% at a $15 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price is $215.86, while its potential upside is 22.79%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.7% and 96.6%. About 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.