Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 10.38 N/A -2.17 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Verona Pharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Verona Pharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a 6.91% upside potential and an average price target of $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.