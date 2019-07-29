Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Contrasting side by side

Both Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.55 N/A -2.17 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.76% for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. with consensus target price of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 15.7% and 2.46% respectively. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 23.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.