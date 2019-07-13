Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.71 N/A -2.17 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has an average price target of $15, and a 65.38% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.