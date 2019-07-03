Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparing side by side

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.88 N/A -2.17 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1278.79 N/A -3.15 0.00

Demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a 61.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 15.7% and 26.5% respectively. About 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.