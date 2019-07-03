Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.88 N/A -2.17 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Gossamer Bio Inc. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 11.4 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s upside potential is 61.29% at a $15 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats Gossamer Bio Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.