Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 7.03 N/A -2.17 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a beta of 2.21 and its 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 57.89% for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. with average target price of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.