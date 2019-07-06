Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparing side by side

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 7.06 N/A -2.17 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 689.78 N/A -1.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 57.23% for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. with consensus target price of $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.