Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.59 N/A -2.17 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a 29.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 244.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.