Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparison side by side

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.91 N/A -2.17 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Risk & Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is 2.21 and it happens to be 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 23.3 Current Ratio and a 23.3 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 60.60% for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. with consensus price target of $15. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 97.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. was less bullish than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.