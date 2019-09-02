Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.75 N/A -2.19 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 60.28%. Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 120.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that NuCana plc looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 38.7% of NuCana plc shares. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NuCana plc beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.