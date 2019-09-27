Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 11.63M -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,427,923.84% -170.2% -52% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1,892,287,666.78% 0% -158.7%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 54.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 5.1% respectively. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.