Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 7.40 N/A -2.19 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 36.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.