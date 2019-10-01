Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00 Histogenics Corporation 13 0.00 1.39M 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,151,761.52% -170.2% -52% Histogenics Corporation 10,474,281.49% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.35 beta indicates that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 3.29 beta is the reason why it is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Histogenics Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.47% and an $18 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.