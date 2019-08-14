Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

This is a contrast between Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 6.80 N/A -2.19 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.35 beta indicates that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

$18 is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 95.87%. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.78, while its potential upside is 234.12%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 88.51%. Insiders owned 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.