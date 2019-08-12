Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 7.74 N/A -2.19 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk & Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.5 and has 21.5 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 72.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.