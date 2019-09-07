Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.48 N/A -2.19 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 53.92 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 68.86% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $18. Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.17 consensus price target and a 23.86% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 57.6%. About 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.