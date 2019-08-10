Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 7.68 N/A -2.19 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 10.27 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.35 beta means Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 135.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 72.08% upside potential and an average price target of $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 35% respectively. About 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.