Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Reaches $11.40 After 4.00% Down Move; Toronto Dominion Bank Lifted Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Holding By $26.43 Million

Analysts await Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 342.86% negative EPS growth.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. The company has market cap of $162.73 million. The Company’s RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 9,379 shares to 89,653 valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) stake by 66,993 shares and now owns 127,053 shares. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cibc Corporation stated it has 172,900 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0.01% or 8,299 shares. 4,274 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Moreover, Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.25% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,387 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maverick Cap has 28,560 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt LP reported 36,500 shares stake. Canandaigua Bank Commerce holds 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 11,658 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 1.75% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Na invested in 0.08% or 7,203 shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs Incorporated has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 345 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 3.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stephens Ar reported 13,789 shares. Northeast Mngmt invested 0.62% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 12.19% above currents $208.87 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.