Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Reaches $10.76 After 3.00% Up Move; Haverford Financial Services Has Increased Dollar General (DG) Stake

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 16.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Haverford Financial Services Inc acquired 4,006 shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 28,265 shares with $3.82 million value, up from 24,259 last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $40.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $157.08. About 564,782 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com

The stock of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 13.74% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 88,586 shares traded. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has risen 69.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCT News: 19/04/2018 – JOSEPH E. PAYNE -ON APRIL 18, SENT LETTER TO ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD. BOARD TO RESTATE HIS PRIOR DEMAND TO CONVENE EGM OF SHAREHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Calls for an End to Company’s Frivolous and Costly Lawsuits; Applauds Court Decisi; 29/05/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS – SETTLEMENT APPROVED ON MAY 28, 2018 BY ISRAELI DISTRICT COURT; 02/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Successfully Prevents Board’s Egregious Attempt to Dilute Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS – INITIATED LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO JOSEPH PAYNE, AND HIS ASSOCIATES; 14/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Welcomes Court Decision to Set Date and Agenda of Extraordinary General Meeting to Vote for New Board Members; 29/05/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS – OTHER KEY TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDE AGREEMENT BY CO AND JOSEPH E. PAYNE TO TERMINATE ALL PENDING LITIGATION; 29/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Four New Directors and Reaches Settlement Agreement with Founder Joseph E. Payne; 05/03/2018 Arcturus Therapeutics Calls on Proposed Director Nominees to Respond to Constructive Board Outreach; 31/05/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD – PAD CHIVUKULA HAS BEEN REINSTATED AS CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICERThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $153.60M company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $11.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARCT worth $4.61 million more.

Analysts await Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 342.86% negative EPS growth.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. The company has market cap of $153.60 million. The Company’s RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries.

More notable recent Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Arcturus Therapeutics to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arcturus -7% premarket on capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Adds Edward Holmes, MD to Board; Re-Appoints Andy Sassine to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock has $18400 highest and $12900 lowest target. $162’s average target is 3.13% above currents $157.08 stock price. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock had 24 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, May 31 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 30. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $15200 target. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, June 13. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DG in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating.