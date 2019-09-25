Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Forms $12.79 Double Top; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Raised Mrc Global (MRC) Holding By $965,600

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) formed double top with $13.17 target or 3.00% above today’s $12.79 share price. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has $182.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 23,416 shares traded. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has risen 69.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCT News: 29/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Four New Directors and Reaches Settlement Agreement with Founder Joseph E. Payne; 14/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Welcomes Court Decision to Set Date and Agenda of Extraordinary General Meeting to; 11/03/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Initiates Lawsuit Against Joseph E. Payne to Protect the Interests of Arcturus Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Founder Joseph Payne Calls for an End to Company’s Frivolous and Costly Lawsuits; Applauds Court Decisi; 28/03/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Issues Open Letter to Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD – OTHER KEY TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDE MUTUAL RELEASES OF ALL PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – Arcturus Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Joseph E. Payne and His Associates for Violations of Federal Securities Laws; 29/05/2018 – ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS – SETTLEMENT APPROVED ON MAY 28, 2018 BY ISRAELI DISTRICT COURT; 23/04/2018 – JOSEPH PAYNE SAYS “REJECTS” ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ LATEST LAWSUIT AGAINST PAYNE

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Mrc Global Inc (MRC) stake by 267.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 56,800 shares as Mrc Global Inc (MRC)’s stock declined 6.12%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 78,057 shares with $1.34M value, up from 21,257 last quarter. Mrc Global Inc now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 68,304 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 01/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM – MRC EMPLOYEES APPROACHED BY NORTHAM TO BECOME FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES IN A MOVE FOR BOOYSENDAL TO BECOME AN OWNER-OPERATING MINE; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – AFFECTED EMPLOYEES ARE DEMANDING END-OF- CONTRACT TERMINATION PACKAGES FROM MRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ MRC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRC); 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Royals perform well at MRC meet; 23/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Analysts await Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 342.86% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI) stake by 127,287 shares to 149,047 valued at $477,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 318,060 shares and now owns 122,340 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold MRC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 4.37% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 5.53 million shares. Homrich Berg accumulated 20,084 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Swiss Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 155,949 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 47,092 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schneider Management Corporation owns 218,869 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 121,095 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 147,682 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 61,300 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 698,451 shares. New York-based Jane Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.34% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Among 4 analysts covering MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MRC Global has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 28.36% above currents $12.27 stock price. MRC Global had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) rating on Monday, August 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $2000 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sector Perform” on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.