Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$18 is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 68.86%. Zymeworks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 average price target and a 29.81% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 49.2% respectively. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.