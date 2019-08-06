Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparing side by side

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 8.11 N/A -2.19 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.54 N/A -8.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.35 shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Its rival TrovaGene Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. TrovaGene Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 36.74%. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 753.66% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TrovaGene Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 8% respectively. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.