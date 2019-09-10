Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.60 N/A -2.19 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.56 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.35 beta means Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 135.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 74.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.