Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,427,923.84% -170.2% -52% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 54.24%.

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 71.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.