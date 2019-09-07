Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 68.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 99.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.