Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 8.12 N/A -2.19 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.63 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 24.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.