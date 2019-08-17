Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparing side by side

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 5.43 N/A -2.19 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3147.04 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 70.45%. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 79.95%. The data provided earlier shows that Mustang Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.