Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.51 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Mesoblast Limited on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Mesoblast Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 68.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.