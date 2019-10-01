Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,151,761.52% -170.2% -52% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.35 beta indicates that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $18, and a 75.27% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 4.8% respectively. About 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.