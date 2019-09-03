Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.83 N/A -2.19 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.54 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a beta of 2.35 and its 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.05 beta is the reason why it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 58.03%. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 average target price and a 43.70% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Coherus BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 97.45%. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.