Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.48 N/A -2.19 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.35 beta means Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 135.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 68.86% at a $18 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 122.77% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.