Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Contrasting side by side

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.62 N/A -2.19 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Its rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 64.84% at a $18 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.