Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.75 N/A -2.19 0.00 Allakos Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 61.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 97.4% respectively. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.