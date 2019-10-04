Arcosa (ACA) to pay $0.05 on Oct 31, 2019; Pioneer Investment Management Has Raised Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:ACA) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Arcosa Inc’s current price of $33.62 translates into 0.15% yield. Arcosa Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 230,766 shares traded. Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 182.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 10,835 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 16,772 shares with $773,000 value, up from 5,937 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 1.97M shares traded or 26.38% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI)

More notable recent Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fannie, Freddie closer to private ownership – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “An Explanation Of The Different Warning Symbols On OTC Markets – Benzinga” published on January 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Think First Choice Healthcare Is A Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ï»¿Bendix Produces 3 Millionth Air Disc Brake For Trucking Industry Seeking Safety And Savings – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. healthcare spending nearing 20% of GDP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related services and products for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Management Communications owns 3.87M shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 50,765 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Navellier And holds 0.15% or 21,508 shares in its portfolio. 91,489 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. 50 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Hood River Capital Lc stated it has 2.85% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc owns 24,532 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 44,166 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta invested 0.05% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 83,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 65,400 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Than Its 7.2% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Las Vegas Strip Is Heating Up – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Investors of Important November 22, 2019 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm â€“ ERI – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.